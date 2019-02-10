The Alliance of American Football debuted on Saturday night, with a pair of games broadcast on CBS. The Orlando Apollos defeated the Atlanta Legends 40-6, while the San Antonio Commanders defeated the San Diego Fleet 15-6.

There were plenty of highlights in the league's opening night. The Apollos — led by former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier — pulled off a "Philly Special" touchdown against Atlanta to end the first half, while the battle in San Antonio was defined by a string of big hits.

Watch Saturday night's best highlights below:

The AAF got off to a successful start in the ratings book as it filled the post-Super Bowl void for football fans. The CBS broadcast out-rated ABC's Saturday night broadcast of the Rockets vs. Thunder.

Sources: In its debut night last night, @theaaf beat the NBA on ABC in head-to-head overnight ratings:



AAF Games (2 games, 1 per market): 2.1



Houston-OKC game: 2.0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 10, 2019

The AAF will continue on Sunday with a pair of games. The Memphis Express face the Birmingham Iron at 4 p.m. ET, followed by a battle between the Arizona Hotshots and Salt Lake Stallions at 8 p.m. ET. CBS Sports Network will broadcast the first matchup, while NFL Network will take the nightcap.