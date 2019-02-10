Alliance of American Football Excites With Big Plays, Big Ratings on Opening Night

The AAF outrated the Rockets matchup with the Thunder on ABC. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 10, 2019

The Alliance of American Football debuted on Saturday night, with a pair of games broadcast on CBS. The Orlando Apollos defeated the Atlanta Legends 40-6, while the San Antonio Commanders defeated the San Diego Fleet 15-6. 

There were plenty of highlights in the league's opening night. The Apollos — led by former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier — pulled off a "Philly Special" touchdown against Atlanta to end the first half, while the battle in San Antonio was defined by a string of big hits. 

Watch Saturday night's best highlights below:

The AAF got off to a successful start in the ratings book as it filled the post-Super Bowl void for football fans. The CBS broadcast out-rated ABC's Saturday night broadcast of the Rockets vs. Thunder.

The AAF will continue on Sunday with a pair of games. The Memphis Express face the Birmingham Iron at 4 p.m. ET, followed by a battle between the Arizona Hotshots and Salt Lake Stallions at 8 p.m. ET. CBS Sports Network will broadcast the first matchup, while NFL Network will take the nightcap. 

