Former Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford had a strong Alliance of American Football debut for the Arizona Hotshots on Sunday.

Despite a close game at halftime, the Hotshots beat the Salt Lake Stallions, 38–22.

Wolford went 18–for–29 with 275 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 23 rushing yards.

Wolford had some great throws throughout the game. He connected with receiver Rashad Ross for two touchdowns, and Ross had a team-best 103 yards.

We can watch this all night long 😎

John Wolford throws his 3rd TD pass of the game. Then, 16 seconds later, he throws another 🔥🔥🔥



(via @TheAAF)

In his senior season at Wake Forest, Wolford threw for 3,192 yards and 29 touchdowns to set single-season records. He earned Belk Bowl MVP honors after throwing for 400 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Texas A&M.

The Hotshots next take on the Memphis Express on Saturday.