Quarterback John Wolford Stars in AAF Debut for Arizona Hotshots

Christian Petersen AAF/Getty Images

Despite a close game at halftime, the Hotshots beat the Salt Lake Stallions, 38–22. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 10, 2019

Former Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford had a strong Alliance of American Football debut for the Arizona Hotshots on Sunday.

Despite a close game at halftime, the Hotshots beat the Salt Lake Stallions, 38–22.

Wolford went 18–for–29 with 275 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 23 rushing yards.

Wolford had some great throws throughout the game. He connected with receiver Rashad Ross for two touchdowns, and Ross had a team-best 103 yards.

In his senior season at Wake Forest, Wolford threw for 3,192 yards and 29 touchdowns to set single-season records. He earned Belk Bowl MVP honors after throwing for 400 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Texas A&M.

The Hotshots next take on the Memphis Express on Saturday.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message