Detroit Lions Release Safety Glover Quin

Quin started all 96 games in his six seasons with Detroit.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 15, 2019

The Detroit Lions have released veteran safety Glover Quin, the team announced on Friday.

Quin, 33, started all 96 games in his six seasons with Detroit and averaged 71 tackles and 3.2 interceptions per year. Quin suffered a down year in 2018 and recorded no interceptions for the first time since 2011. He surrendered playing time to rookie Tracy Walker late in the year.

“We thank Glover for his countless contributions to the Detroit Lions during his six seasons with our team," general manager Bob Quinn said in a statement. "Since joining the organization in 2013, Glover exemplified everything it means to be a true professional in this league – as both a competitor on the field and a leading voice in the community. Coach Patricia and I have the utmost respect for him as a man and player, and we wish him nothing but the very best in the future.”

Quin was scheduled to make $5.25 million in base salary in 2019 and had a cap hit of nearly $8 million. The Lion's move frees up $6.25 million in cap space.

Quin said goodbye to Detroit in a farewell message posted to his Instagram page on Friday.

The Lions also released wide receiver Bruce Ellington and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby.

