Rams RB C.J. Anderson: Todd Gurley 'Was More Hurt Than Anyone Initially Thought'

Anderson described Gurley's injury as a sprained knee.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 19, 2019

Todd Gurley was reportedly more injured than the Rams initially thought throughout the NFL playoffs, running back C.J. Anderson told FS1's "Undisputed" on Tuesday.

Speaking as a guest on FS1's "Undisputed," Anderson revealed that, upon his arrival to Los Angeles, Gurley's injury was more serious than the team first believed. Anderson described the injury as a knee sprain but said he couldn't label it that with certainty. 

"He was more hurt than what we thought," Anderson said. "The injury was a little bit more than what everybody in the building thought, including himself. He'd never really tell me. It was tough. I would say sprained knee. Obviously, it's the same knee injury he's had before in his career. Obviously, I had surgery on my meniscus and once you have a knee, you always have a knee. So it aggravates. If he was getting a lot of touches earlier in the year— obviously, him being one of the best running backs that probably was the case."

Anderson joined the team after Gurley suffered a knee injury at the end of the regular season and sat out the final two games. Anderson rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams secured a first-round playoff bye and shared touches with Gurley during the divisional round against the Cowboys. Gurley rushed for 115 yards and a score, while Anderson racked up 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Gurley was conspicuously absent throughout the NFC Championship game, however. He ran for 10 yards on just four carries. Gurley carried the ball just 10 times for 35 yards in Super Bowl LIII. Sean McVay later told reporters it was his fault Gurley was not involved against the Patriots.

Anderson stressed that he would not be replacing Gurley despite what unfolded in the postseason.

"It's Todd's team," Anderson said. "It's still Todd's team, no matter what happens, even if I come back."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message