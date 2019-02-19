Todd Gurley was reportedly more injured than the Rams initially thought throughout the NFL playoffs, running back C.J. Anderson told FS1's "Undisputed" on Tuesday.

Speaking as a guest on FS1's "Undisputed," Anderson revealed that, upon his arrival to Los Angeles, Gurley's injury was more serious than the team first believed. Anderson described the injury as a knee sprain but said he couldn't label it that with certainty.

"He was more hurt than what we thought," Anderson said. "The injury was a little bit more than what everybody in the building thought, including himself. He'd never really tell me. It was tough. I would say sprained knee. Obviously, it's the same knee injury he's had before in his career. Obviously, I had surgery on my meniscus and once you have a knee, you always have a knee. So it aggravates. If he was getting a lot of touches earlier in the year— obviously, him being one of the best running backs that probably was the case."

"[New England] slowed down a lot of our big plays and it was frustrating."@cjandersonb22 on Super Bowl LIII pic.twitter.com/iGoe1GWe3D — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 19, 2019

Anderson joined the team after Gurley suffered a knee injury at the end of the regular season and sat out the final two games. Anderson rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams secured a first-round playoff bye and shared touches with Gurley during the divisional round against the Cowboys. Gurley rushed for 115 yards and a score, while Anderson racked up 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Gurley was conspicuously absent throughout the NFC Championship game, however. He ran for 10 yards on just four carries. Gurley carried the ball just 10 times for 35 yards in Super Bowl LIII. Sean McVay later told reporters it was his fault Gurley was not involved against the Patriots.

Anderson stressed that he would not be replacing Gurley despite what unfolded in the postseason.

"It's Todd's team," Anderson said. "It's still Todd's team, no matter what happens, even if I come back."