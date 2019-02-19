Emmanuel Sanders on Possibility of Restructuring Contract: 'It Ain't Happening'

Sanders is scheduled to count $12.94 million against the salary cap in the final year of his deal.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 19, 2019

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders does not like the idea of having to restructure his contract.

Responding to a speculation on whether or not the Broncos would re-work his deal, Sanders tweeted his refusal.

"It ain't happening," he wrote. "No way Jose."

Sanders, 31, tore his Achilles tendon during practice on Dec. 5 and is scheduled to count $12.94 million against the salary cap in the final year of his deal. The Broncos would save $10.25 million by cutting Sanders. The team faces a March 12 deadline to exercise Sanders's option for 2019.

Sanders previously vented his frustration with the lack of passes that came his way in 2016. Since Peyton Manning retired, Sanders has caught passes from Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Case Keenum.

In 12 games last season, Sanders tallied 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns.

