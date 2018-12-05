Report: Broncos Believe Wide Receiver Emmanuel Sanders Injured Achilles at Practice

Emmanuel Sanders leads the Broncos with 71 receptions, 868 yards and four touchdowns.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 05, 2018

The Broncos believe wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders suffered a torn Achilles in his left leg after going down in practice Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

According to multiple reporters, Sanders needed assistance leaving the practice field on Wednesday and he could not put pressure on his left leg while being assisted to the locker room.

Last season, Sanders missed four games due to a right ankle injury. This season, he's been Denver's top pass catcher with 71 receptions, 868 yards and four receiving touchdowns – all of which are team highs.

If Sanders is out, the Broncos will need Courtland Sutton (28 catches, 558 yards and three scores) to step up on the outside while Jeff Heuerman (32 grabs, 281 yards, two touchdowns) holds down the fort at tight end. Expect to see quarterback Case Keenum get running backs Devontae Booker and Phillip Lindsay involved in the passing game as well.

Denver is 6-6 on the season and four games behind the Chiefs for first in the AFC West and one game back of the Ravens for the second wild card spot. The Broncos are on the road against the 49ers this upcoming Sunday, and then face the Browns, the Raiders on the road and host the Chargers to close out the season. 

