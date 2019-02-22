President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he was "surprised" to hear about Patriots owner Robert Kraft being charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida.

"It's very sad. I was very surprised to see it," Trump said. "He's proclaimed his innocence totally."

Kraft was charged in Jupiter, Fla., on two counts of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor. His charges came in connection to a recent police investigation into Florida massage parlors that were allegedly used for prostitution and human trafficking. Several massage parlors were raided by police on Tuesday as part of an investigation over the past six months.

Police said they have video evidence of Kraft involved in sex acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Evidence shows Kraft visited the spa twice and was driven there both times. The video has not been made available to the public.

Police also told reporters that Kraft has not been arrested but a warrant will be issued. He is one of 25 people who will face charges.

The Patriots have yet to comment on the situation, but a spokesperson for Kraft released a statement denying his participation in the alleged incident.

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further," the spokesperson said.

The NFL also released a statement on Kraft, saying, "The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments."