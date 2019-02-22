Donald Trump on Robert Kraft: 'He's Proclaimed His Innocence' on Soliciting Prostitution Charges

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged on Friday on two counts of soliciting prostiution at a Florida massage parlor.

By Jenna West
February 22, 2019

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he was "surprised" to hear about Patriots owner Robert Kraft being charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida.

"It's very sad. I was very surprised to see it," Trump said. "He's proclaimed his innocence totally."

Kraft was charged in Jupiter, Fla., on two counts of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor. His charges came in connection to a recent police investigation into Florida massage parlors that were allegedly used for prostitution and human trafficking. Several massage parlors were raided by police on Tuesday as part of an investigation over the past six months.

Police said they have video evidence of Kraft involved in sex acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Evidence shows Kraft visited the spa twice and was driven there both times. The video has not been made available to the public.

Police also told reporters that Kraft has not been arrested but a warrant will be issued. He is one of 25 people who will face charges.

The Patriots have yet to comment on the situation, but a spokesperson for Kraft released a statement denying his participation in the alleged incident.

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further," the spokesperson said.

The NFL also released a statement on Kraft, saying, "The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message