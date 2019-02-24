Anyone who has ever dreamed of taking a vacation with Steve Spurrier can finally have their wish come true.

The Orlando Apollos, the Alliance of American Football team Spurrier coaches, announced the Inaugural Steve Spurrier Cruise coming this summer. Yes, apparently this will happen more than once.

Fans can book a trip to the Bahamas on July 12-15 with Spurrier and his coaching staff. The cruise's website says fans can experience "Q&A sessions, welcome receptions with the coaches, private excursions, dining with fellow fans and coaches, beach olympics, photo and autograph sessions and plenty of time to schmooze with the Apollos coaches."

The group will travel to Nassau and Coco Bay in the Bahamas on the ms Mariner of the Seas. The ship has additional acitivities like glow-in-the-dark laser tag, a bungee trampoline with a VR experience, waterslides and multiple restaurants.

Can you imagine playing laser tag or going down a waterslide with Spurrier? Pack your best visor and book your trip today.