Christian Hackenberg No Longer Starting QB for Memphis Express

Zach Mettenberger will replace Christian Hackenberg as the Memphis Express's new quarterback.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 25, 2019

Former NFL quarterback Christian Hackenberg is no longer the starting QB for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football.

Coach Mike Singletary told reporters Monday of his decision to stick with former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger as the new starter. Mettenberger replaced Hackenberg in Saturday's 21–17 loss to the Orlando Apollos. 

Hackenberg was benched in the second half after the team was down 9–0 at the break. He went 8–for–14 with 88 yards and two interceptions.

Meanwhile, Mettenberger went 9-for-12 through the ait with 120 yards and two touchdowns as he almost led the Express (0–3) to a comeback victory.

Hackenberg struggled in a profanity-laden debut for the AAF. His team lost to the Birmingham Iron, 26-0, and he went 10–for–23 with 87 yards and one interception. The 23-year-old Hackenberg also forgot he was mic'd up during the game, offering a selection of profanities.

Mettenberger will get his first start for the Express on Saturday against the San Diego Fleet (2–1).

