The NFL's annual scouting combine for prospective draftees will be held this week in Indianapolis.

The combine essentially serves as a job interview for prospective picks. Representatives from all 32 teams converge at Lucas Oil Stadium to evaluate the 338 players invited to show their skills so they can get drafted at the next level.

While some players, like Ohio State's Joey Bosa are expected to participate in all the drills, some, such as Heisman winner Kyler Murray, are undecided about taking part in the drills.

Other combine information can be found here.

How to watch:

When: Friday, March 1 to Monday, March 4

Friday, March 1 (9 a.m. EST) – RB, OL, ST, K

Saturday, March 2 (10 a.m. EST) – QB, WR, TE

Sunday, March 3 (9 a.m. EST) – DL, LB

Monday, March 4 (9 a.m. EST) – DB

TV channel: NFL Network, ABC

Live stream: Watch the combine live online on WatchESPN or stream with a Phone or Tablet using the NFL App.