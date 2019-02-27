Vikings Pick Up 2020 Option for Head Coach Mike Zimmer

Head coach Mike Zimmer has led Minnesota to the playoffs twice since 2014. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 27, 2019

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman announced on Wednesday that the team picked up head coach Mike Zimmer's 2020 option. Zimmer's contract was previously slated to expire following the 2019 season.

Zimmer joined the Vikings in 2014 after six seasons as the Bengals' defensive coordinator. Minnesota is 47–32–1 under Zimmer, reaching the postseason in 2015 and 2017. The Vikings lost to the Eagles in the 2017 NFC Championship following their "Minnesota Miracle" victory over the Saints in the NFC Divisional Round.

Minnesota faltered in 2018 with heightened expections. The Vikings ended the year No. 19 in scoring offense despite the offseason addition of Kirk Cousins, finishing the season second in the NFC North at 8–7–1.

The Vikings have not reached the Super Bowl since 1976. They have the No. 18 pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

