Starting this week, prospects who are expected to be selected in the NFL draft will gather in Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine, ahead of April's draft in Nashville.

Meanwhile, the business of free agency and roster shaping has essentially started as teams can select players to use the franchise tag on as a means of securing another year of service without free agency and in hopes of reaching a long-term deal.

Teams have until March 5 to use it, and once it's tendered and signed, teams and players have until July 15 to try to negotiate a deal.

If no deal is reached, the player must play out the year under the tag, which is not to be worth less than the average of the league's top five salaries at the player's position.

In each of the past two years, five teams have used the tag on players, with only three able to reach a deal before the deadline.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• The Broncos will pick up team options for WR Emmanuel Sanders and DL Derek Wolfe. (Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated)

• The Chiefs have had trade talks centered around pass-rusher Justin Houston. Teams have inquired with "real interest." (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Jets own the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, but are interested in trading down. "If there's an opportunity for us to move back and acquire more picks, that's something we'd definitely be potentially interested in," New York general manager Mike Maccagnan told reporters. (Rich Cimini, ESPN)

• Jacksonville is the favorite to land former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in free agency. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that quarterback Dak Prescott deserves a new deal now. (Clarence Hill, Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

• Richard Sherman and the 49ers have had talks about mutual interest in continuing together through the 2019 season. Sherman's 2019 base salary is not guaranteed. (Josina Anderson, ESPN)

• Steelers GM Kevin Colbert won't commit to trading Antonio Brown without a quality trade offer. "If there’s something that benefits both sides, then great. If not then we’ll deal with that." (Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated)

• Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs will play in 2019 and the Ravens are interested in bringing back the free agent. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Jaguars defensive tackle Marcel Dareus restructures contract, and wiil make $2.835 million in base salary for 2019. (Field Yates, ESPN.com)

• Former Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams won't participate in the bench press at the combine because of a finger injury. (Ian Rapaport, NFL.com)

• The 49ers placed the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould. Gould led the NFL in field-goal percentage last season. (Team announcement)

• Rams starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth announced on Twitter that he is returning for a 14th season.

• Cowboys say that the team has started contract negotiations with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and talks are on-going. (Judy Battista, NFL.com)

• The Falcons plan to keep pass rusher Vic Beasley Jr. for the 2019 season. He had a league-best 15.5 sacks in 2016 but only combined for 10 over the past two seasons. (Vaughn McClure, ESPN)

• The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly considering trading former first-round receiver John Ross. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)