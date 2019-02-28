Jason Witten's football days are back.

Witten, who retired from the league last May and was a member of Monday Night Football's broadcast booth in 2018, announced his decision on Thursday to end his retirement and return to the NFL. He will rejoin the Dallas Cowboys for his 16th season on a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

The tight end previously played for the Cowboys for 15 years from 2003-2017 and was named a Pro Bowler 11 times, the most in team history by any offensive player.

"The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong," Witten said in a statement. "This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt."

Several NFL players are also looking forward to Witten's return and shared their excitement on social media.

“The secret is in the dirt” 🤫 pic.twitter.com/LKEbdyr1H0 — Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) February 28, 2019

Yes! I was in my annual February slump and needed some news like this... https://t.co/5zcgUSnAFg — JoelDreessen (@JoelDreessen) February 28, 2019

He's not a NFL player, but fellow Dallas star Dirk Nowitzki also welcomed Witten back to the Cowboys.