Players React to Jason Witten's Decision to End Retirement, Return to Cowboys

Jason Witten decided to end his retirement and return to Dallas for his 16th NFL season.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 28, 2019

Jason Witten's football days are back.

Witten, who retired from the league last May and was a member of Monday Night Football's broadcast booth in 2018, announced his decision on Thursday to end his retirement and return to the NFL. He will rejoin the Dallas Cowboys for his 16th season on a one-year, $3.5 million contract. 

The tight end previously played for the Cowboys for 15 years from 2003-2017 and was named a Pro Bowler 11 times, the most in team history by any offensive player.

"The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong," Witten said in a statement. "This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt."

Several NFL players are also looking forward to Witten's return and shared their excitement on social media. 

View this post on Instagram

Welcome Back Coach

A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on

He's not a NFL player, but fellow Dallas star Dirk Nowitzki also welcomed Witten back to the Cowboys.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message