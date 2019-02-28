Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown says he still wants to be traded, but is not mad at the team despite things said by general manager Kevin Colbert about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Colbert recently said that Roethlisberger "has 52 kids under him," but later tried to explain his remarks, adding that Roethlisberger was "the unquestioned leader" of the team.

"Of course he tried to clarify because, you know, he stated the truth and he's going to backpedal on his words," Brown told ESPN. "But what grown man is calling another grown man a kid? Fifty-two kids. Like, you don't have no respect for these guys? Like, these are the guys that go to work for you. And that's what I'm telling you guys... that's my issue. You know what I'm saying? It's all about respect.

"... Things (are) not getting better. They're not changing. You know what I mean? He just stated it. There's 52 kids and it's this guy [Roethlisberger]. Bro, it's one team. ... So that's what it is, man. Just understanding truths."

Brown met with the Steelers and both sides decided it would be best if Brown moved on after nine seasons with the team.

The 30-year-old Brown wants a new contract and is set to make $12,625 million in base salary as part of a four-year, $68 million deal he signed in 2017.

He had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and scored 15 touchdowns for Pittsburgh in 2018, who finished 9–6–1 and missed the playoffs.