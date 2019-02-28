Antonio Brown Says He Still Wants Trade, Not Mad At Steelers

Antonio Brown says Steelers situation "not getting better" and still wants to be traded.

By Scooby Axson
February 28, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown says he still wants to be traded, but is not mad at the team despite things said by general manager Kevin Colbert about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Colbert recently said that Roethlisberger "has 52 kids under him," but later tried to explain his remarks, adding that Roethlisberger was "the unquestioned leader" of the team.

"Of course he tried to clarify because, you know, he stated the truth and he's going to backpedal on his words," Brown told ESPN. "But what grown man is calling another grown man a kid? Fifty-two kids. Like, you don't have no respect for these guys? Like, these are the guys that go to work for you. And that's what I'm telling you guys... that's my issue. You know what I'm saying? It's all about respect.

"... Things (are) not getting better. They're not changing. You know what I mean? He just stated it. There's 52 kids and it's this guy [Roethlisberger]. Bro, it's one team. ... So that's what it is, man. Just understanding truths."

Brown met with the Steelers and both sides decided it would be best if Brown moved on after nine seasons with the team.

The 30-year-old Brown wants a new contract and is set to make $12,625 million in base salary as part of a four-year, $68 million deal he signed in 2017.

He had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and scored 15 touchdowns for Pittsburgh in 2018, who finished 9–6–1 and missed the playoffs.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message