Ravens Waive RB Alex Collins Following Arrest After Car Crash

Ravens RB Alex Collins was reportedly arrested Friday morning following a car crash near the team's facility.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 01, 2019

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins was arrested Friday morning following a car crash near the team's facility, Baltimore County police and the team told The Baltimore Sun. The Ravens waived Collins in light of the news.

Collins, 24, was arrested after police responded to a report of a car that had crashed into a tree on the 10000 block of Dolfield Road at about 6:48 a.m. The location was about a mile away from the Ravens' facility.

Collins has not yet been formally charged.

"We have spoken to the police and are aware of the situation," the Ravens told NFL.com in a statement.

Collins was drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He was cut after one season and was signed by the Ravens. In 15 games in 2017, Collins had 973 rushing yards, 23 catches for 187 yards and posted six touchdowns.

Collins started only 10 games in 2018 before being placed on injured reserve in December. He finished the season with 411 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

The Ravens' fourth-year running back is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.

