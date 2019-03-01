Patriots character coach Jack Easterby is leaving the organization after six seasons in New England, according to The Boston Globe.

Easterby's contract with the Patriots expired after the 2018 season. The Boston Globe reports Easterby was uncomfortable with the news that owner Robert Kraft had been charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Easterby joined New England in 2013, helping guide the Patriots following the arrest of Aaron Hernandez in June 2013. He also served as the team's chaplain for the last six seasons.

Easterby served a key role with the Patriots in 2018. He was largely responsible for mentoring wide receiver Josh Gordon after New England's trade with the Browns in September 2018.

"Jack’s been huge with helping me move in, get acclimated to the city, to the environment," Gordon told Patriots.com in November. "He’s been hands-on, very hands-on, [which] kind of just made this whole process that much easier for me. [I’m] really appreciative of him."

New England won six-straight AFC East titles during Easterby's tenure. The Patriots won three Super Bowls from 2013-18, sporting a 74–22 regular-season record.