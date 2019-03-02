There is a "legitimate expectation around the league" that Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will go first overall to the Cardinals in this year's draft, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported Saturday morning.

Murray was reportedly scheduled to meet with representatives from Arizona's staff on Friday at the 2019 NFL combine in Indianapolis, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner was not at the annual scouting combine to throw or participate in any of the on-field drills, but simply to meet with teams.

"In terms of Murray, people are beginning to believe almost universally he will indeed be the No. 1 pick in this draft by the Arizona Cardinals," Jones reported during NFL Network's combine coverage. "In fact, teams picking in the top 10 believe they'll have no chance of drafting Murray. He's not the biggest quarterback in the world, but he is a very big presence at this combine."

Murray was measured at 5'10 1/8" and 207 pounds on Thursday, which alleviated some concern over the quarterback's measurables. Murray is the smallest signal caller to enter the NFL draft in 2019. His hand size was recorded at 9 1/2 inches, while his arm length measured just over 28 inches.

The Oklahoma product tallied 54 touchdowns in his lone season as the Sooners' starter in 2018, throwing for 4,361 yards and rushing for 1,001. He became Oklahoma's seventh Heisman winner in 2018 after Baker Mayfield, now with the Browns, won the award in 2017. He was widely projected to go as a top-15 pick in the draft.

The Cardinals interest in Murray peaked after former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury took over for an Arizona squad that posted the worst record in the NFL last season at 3–13 under rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.

The Cards took the former UCLA quarterback early in the 2018 draft. Rosen threw for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 starts during his rookie campaign.

Murray told the media that he thought he'd be "great" under a Kingsbury-crafted offense.

"Coach Kingsbury, I know the type of offense he runs. He recruited me out of high school and I have a great relationship with him," Murray said. "If I were to play under him, I think it'd be a great deal. But I don't get to pick players. I just show up and do what I'm supposed to do. I'd obviously be very comfortable knowing how he operates that offense, what we look for, and how to operate everything [...] me and him being together would be nice."

Murray will work out at Oklahoma's pro day on March 13.