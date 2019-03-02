The annual scouting combine is underway in Indianapolis ahead of April's draft in Nashville.

While teams take a look at 2019's top prospect, the business of free agency and roster shaping has started. Until Tuesday, teams can select players to use the franchise tag as a means of securing another year of service without free agency and in hopes of reaching a long-term deal.

The new league year officially starts on March 13 but talks have begun well in advance.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL:

• The three teams that have shown the most interest in WR Antonio Brown to date are the Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Center Jason Kelce has reached an agreement with the Eagles on a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Philadelphia through 2021. (Philadelphia Eagles)

• The Jaguars are attempting to trade DT Malik Jackson and RB Carlos Hyde. Jacksonville is aiming to strike agreements that can be processed when the league year opens March 13. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Lions have agreed to a two-year contract with DE Romeo Okwara. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)