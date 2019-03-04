Cowboys Place Franchise Tag on DeMarcus Lawrence

The Cowboys announced Monday that they franchise tagged defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for the second year in a row

By Charlotte Carroll
March 04, 2019

The Cowboysfranchise tagged defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for the second year in a row, the team announced Monday. 

The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the two sides are not close to a deal, so there will likely be a standoff. 

The Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. reported Lawrence will not sign the $20.5 million tag. He will also not have shoulder surgery for an old labrum injury. Lawrence played last year on a one-year franchise tag worth a guaranteed $17.1 million. 

The two sides have until July 15 to sign a long-term deal. 

Lawrence, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He recorded 64 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 23 quarterback hurries in 2018. He also added two forced fumbles and one interception. Lawrence had 58 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and 26 QB hurries during the 2017 season. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message