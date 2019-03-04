The Cowboysfranchise tagged defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for the second year in a row, the team announced Monday.

The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the two sides are not close to a deal, so there will likely be a standoff.

The Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. reported Lawrence will not sign the $20.5 million tag. He will also not have shoulder surgery for an old labrum injury. Lawrence played last year on a one-year franchise tag worth a guaranteed $17.1 million.

The two sides have until July 15 to sign a long-term deal.

Lawrence, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He recorded 64 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 23 quarterback hurries in 2018. He also added two forced fumbles and one interception. Lawrence had 58 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and 26 QB hurries during the 2017 season.