The Raiders, Broncos and Cardinals are among the teams with the most interest in trading for Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

According to Rapoport, enough teams are interested in the four-time All-Pro for the Steelers to get a deal done before Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17.

Pittsburgh is looking to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler after he missed the last game of the season following an incident in practice. Brown's relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is also at the root of the decision to move him.

Since 2014, Brown has led the NFL in either receptions, receiving yards or receiving touchdowns in every year besides 2016. His 15 touchdowns last season were the top mark in the league and a career high.