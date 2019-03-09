The Broncos have proposed an alternative to onside kicks as one of the nine rules changes submitted to the league's competition committee for consideration for 2019, the NFL announced Friday night.

Denver's proposal would give teams trailing in the fourth quarter one opportunity per game to remain on offense after a score if they can convert what is essentially a fourth-and-15 attempt instead of an onside kick. The proposal is similar to a rule in the Alliance of American Football which offers teams the chance to convert a fourth-and-12 from its 28 if it is down by 17 points or more in a game. The rule also applies if a team is trailing by any deficit with five minutes or less remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos proposal would have each team start at its 35-yard line instead of kicking off.

The Chiefs proposed a change to the current NFL overtime format, suggesting instead that both teams be guaranteed at least one possession in overtime, regardless of whether or not a touchdown is scored on the first possession. As the overtime rules currently stand, a game ends if a touchdown is scored on the opening overtime possession.

Kansas City's proposal would also abolish overtime in the preseason and eliminate the overtime coin toss. Instead, the Chiefs propose that whichever team won the pregame coin toss would choose whether it wanted to start overtime with the ball or on defense.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been vocal about his desire to alter the NFL overtime process after his Chiefs lost to the Patriots in overtime of the AFC Championship in January. New England won the overtime coin toss, then drove down the field for a game-winning touchdown drive. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes never took the field in overtime after the Patriots won the toss.

The seven other proposed rules changes involve expanding replay review, which has also been a topic of discussion following the 2018 NFL playoffs. The Redskins made the most dramatic proposal, submitting that all plays be subject to coaches' challenges.

The committee is scheduled to meet later this month to finalize its recommendations for the 2019 NFL season. Votes from 24 owners are required to approve any rule changes.