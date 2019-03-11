Linebacker Terrell Suggs is expected to join the Cardinals as a free agent, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The terms of Suggs' deal have not been announced.

Suggs spent the first 16 years of his career in Baltimore after being drafted in the first round of the 2003 draft. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. Suggs played at Arizona State in college and attended high school outside Phoenix.

The former Sun Devil is 14th on the all-time sack list and is the NFL career leader in tackles for loss. He leads all active players in forced fumbles. Suggs tallied seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2018.

Arizona finished No. 26 in points allowed in 2018. The Cardinals were a stingy pass defense — ranking third in the NFL in touchdown passes allowed — but struggled mightily against the run. Arizona allowed the most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in the league.

Suggs reached the playoffs nine times with Baltimore, winning Super Bowl XLVII against the 49ers in Feb. 2013. Arizona has missed the playoffs in three straight seasons.