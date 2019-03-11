Report: Terrell Suggs to Sign With Cardinals After 16 Seasons with Ravens

Suggs was a seven-time Pro Bowler and won the 2011 Defensive Player of the Year award with the Ravens. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 11, 2019

Linebacker Terrell Suggs is expected to join the Cardinals as a free agent, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The terms of Suggs' deal have not been announced. 

Suggs spent the first 16 years of his career in Baltimore after being drafted in the first round of the 2003 draft. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. Suggs played at Arizona State in college and attended high school outside Phoenix.

The former Sun Devil is 14th on the all-time sack list and is the NFL career leader in tackles for loss. He leads all active players in forced fumbles. Suggs tallied seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2018. 

Arizona finished No. 26 in points allowed in 2018. The Cardinals were a stingy pass defense — ranking third in the NFL in touchdown passes allowed — but struggled mightily against the run. Arizona allowed the most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in the league. 

Suggs reached the playoffs nine times with Baltimore, winning Super Bowl XLVII against the 49ers in Feb. 2013. Arizona has missed the playoffs in three straight seasons.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message