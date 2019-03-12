Complete 2019 NFL Draft Order: Cardinals On the Clock with No. 1 Pick

Here's the complete first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

By Kaelen Jones
March 12, 2019

The NFL season will officially start on Wednesday, March 13. With the free-agency period set to reign in the new campaign, teams will hope to bolster their roster with some of the league's top veteran players. But after the big names find new homes, eyes will turn towards the end of April, when the NFL draft will take place.

The first round order has been sorted out. Here's how things stand as of March 12. The NFL draft is scheduled to take place on April 26.

1. Cardinals

2. 49ers

3. Jets

4. Raiders

5. Buccaneers

6. Giants

7. Jaguars

8. Lions

9. Bills

10. Broncos

11. Bengals

12. Packers

13. Dolphins

14. Falcons

15. Redskins

16. Panthers

17. Browns

18. Vikings

19. Titans

20. Steelers

21. Seahawks

22. Ravens

23. Texans

24. Raiders (via Bears)

25. Eagles

26. Colts

27. Raiders (via Cowboys)

28. Chargers

29. Chiefs

30. Packers (via Saints)

31. Rams

32. Patriots

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message