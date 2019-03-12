Here's the complete first round of the 2019 NFL draft.
The NFL season will officially start on Wednesday, March 13. With the free-agency period set to reign in the new campaign, teams will hope to bolster their roster with some of the league's top veteran players. But after the big names find new homes, eyes will turn towards the end of April, when the NFL draft will take place.
The first round order has been sorted out. Here's how things stand as of March 12. The NFL draft is scheduled to take place on April 26.
1. Cardinals
2. 49ers
3. Jets
4. Raiders
5. Buccaneers
6. Giants
7. Jaguars
8. Lions
9. Bills
10. Broncos
11. Bengals
12. Packers
13. Dolphins
14. Falcons
15. Redskins
16. Panthers
17. Browns
18. Vikings
19. Titans
20. Steelers
21. Seahawks
22. Ravens
23. Texans
24. Raiders (via Bears)
25. Eagles
26. Colts
27. Raiders (via Cowboys)
28. Chargers
29. Chiefs
30. Packers (via Saints)
31. Rams
32. Patriots