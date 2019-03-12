The NFL season will officially start on Wednesday, March 13. With the free-agency period set to reign in the new campaign, teams will hope to bolster their roster with some of the league's top veteran players. But after the big names find new homes, eyes will turn towards the end of April, when the NFL draft will take place.

The first round order has been sorted out. Here's how things stand as of March 12. The NFL draft is scheduled to take place on April 26.

1. Cardinals

2. 49ers

3. Jets

4. Raiders

5. Buccaneers

6. Giants

7. Jaguars

8. Lions

9. Bills

10. Broncos

11. Bengals

12. Packers

13. Dolphins

14. Falcons

15. Redskins

16. Panthers

17. Browns

18. Vikings

19. Titans

20. Steelers

21. Seahawks

22. Ravens

23. Texans

24. Raiders (via Bears)

25. Eagles

26. Colts

27. Raiders (via Cowboys)

28. Chargers

29. Chiefs

30. Packers (via Saints)

31. Rams

32. Patriots