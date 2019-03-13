NBC and CBS Trading Years to Broadcast Super Bowl in 2021, 2022

CBS and NBC are trading years they will broadcast the Super Bowl in 2021 and 2022.

By Jenna West
March 13, 2019

CBS and NBC are trading years they will broadcast the 2021 and 2022 Super Bowls, CBS confirmed on Wednesday.

NBC was set to air the 2021 game but will instead step back to take the 2022 matchup. CBS will have the rights to the earlier Super Bowl broadcast. The decision comes because NBC wants to have coverage of both the Super Bowl and the Olympics. The switch will make it easier for NBC to sell advertising deals to sponsors that would be interested in both events. NBC broadcasted both Super Bowl LII and the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in 2018.

In 2021, CBS will also air the Super Bowl and the NCAA Final Four within two months of each other.

The 2022 Winter Games in Beijing will start on Feb. 4, and the Super Bowl that year will be played on Feb. 6. Tampa will host the 2021 Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium, and the 2022 contest will be held at the Chargers' future home, Los Angeles Stadium.

Fox will bookend CBS and NBC's broadcasts by airing the 2020 and 2023 Super Bowls.

