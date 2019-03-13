For many free agents and teams, Wednesday is one of the biggest days of the year.

At 4 p.m. ET, the new league year starts, meaning all those deals that were agreed upon during the legal tampering period will be official once contracts are signed.

Some of the biggest names in the NFL will have new addresses in 2019, including wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for two mid-round draft picks.

Brown's former teammate Le'Veon Bell is officially off the market as well, agreeing to a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets.

The New York Giants perplexing offseason continued, after they traded wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. to the Cleveland Browns for safety Jabrill Peppers and 2019 first and third round draft picks.

Other deals include Nick Foles cashing in his recent success with an $88 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while former Houston Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu intends to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

7 a.m. ET

• Former Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris intends to sign a two-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

6:30 a.m. ET

• The Browns are confident they will be able to land safety Earl Thomas. Thomas spent his first nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. (Jason La Confora, CBS Sports)

12:30 a.m. ET

• Free agent running back Le'Veon Bell has agreed to sign a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

Tuesday, 10 p.m. ET

• After trading for Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns are no longer following through on their verbal agreement with wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Perriman will now sign a one-year, $4 million deal with the Buccaneers. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com

8:15 p.m. ET

• The Chiefs are talking with the 49ers about a trade for pass rusher Dee Ford. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Giants traded WR Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers, a first-round draft pick and a third-round pick. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)