Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: QB to Meet With Dolphins

Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly expected to meet with the Dolphins on Wednesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 13, 2019

Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to meet with the Dolphins on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. 

The news comes contrary to reports from Tuesday that Bridgewater was expected to re-sign with New Orleans despite a "bigger deal" on the table from Miami. Bridgewater is a Miami native. 

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday that Bridgewater's deal with the Saints is still not official as the Dolphins remain involved and are still trying to land the quarterback. Russini added that the Saints hope to get the deal done. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Saints were under impression they have a commitment, but they hadn't agreed on money. 

The 26-year-old Bridgewater played in five games last season and completed 60.9% of attempts for 118 passing yards. He was traded to the Saints from the Jets last season after joining New York in March 2018 on a one-year deal. He was released by the Vikings following the 2017 season. Bridgewater was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft by Minnesota. Despite a Rookie of the Year in 2014 and 2015 Pro Bowl nod, Bridgewater's career took a turn when he suffered a season-ending ACL tear and dislocated knee at the beginning of the 2016 season.

