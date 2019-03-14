Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Clinton-Dix was selected by the Packers with the No. 21 pick in the 2014 draft. He played in 71 games for Green Bay before the Redskins acquired him in October 2018. The 26-year-old had three interceptions in 16 games last season. Clinton-Dix was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016.

In 84 career games, Clinton-Dix has recorded 456 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 14 interceptions.

The Bears finished first in the NFC North last seson at 12–4 and lost to the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card.