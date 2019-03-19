Free agent wide receiver Randall Cobb has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cobb's deal is worth $5 million and will help the Cowboys replace slot receiver Cole Beasley, who signed a four-year, $29 million deal with the Buffalo Bills during the first week of free agency.

Cobb is leaving Green Bay after eight seasons with the Packers, where he recorded 470 career catches for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns. Cobb posted career highs in receptions (91), receiving yards (1,287) and touchdown catches (12) in 2014. A hamstring injury limited Cobb to nine games last year.

Cobb joins wide receiver Tavon Austin and tight end Jason Witten as the newest offensive additions to the team.

The Cowboys finished the 2018 season 10–6 and won a wild-card game before falling to the Rams in the NFC's divisional round.