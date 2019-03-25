Buccaneers Sign QB Blaine Gabbert to a One-Year Contract

The Buccaneers will sign free agent quarterback Blaine Gabbert as a backup.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 27, 2019

The Buccaneers will sign free agent quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay's starting quarterback is expected to be Jameis Winston, but Ryan Fitzpatrick started in place of Winston during the first three games of the year because Winston was serving a suspension. Fitzpatrick signed with the Dolphins this offseason. 

Gabbert was recently cut by the Titans and played for the Cardinals in 2017. Last season, Gabbert went 61–of–101 for 626 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games. 

Gilbert played football at Missouri before leaving early and being drafted at No. 10 overall in the 2011 NFL draft by the Jaguars and played three seasons in Jacksonville. He has also played for the San Francisco 49ers.

