The Buccaneers will sign free agent quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay's starting quarterback is expected to be Jameis Winston, but Ryan Fitzpatrick started in place of Winston during the first three games of the year because Winston was serving a suspension. Fitzpatrick signed with the Dolphins this offseason.

Gabbert was recently cut by the Titans and played for the Cardinals in 2017. Last season, Gabbert went 61–of–101 for 626 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games.

