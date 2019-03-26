Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin underwent a biopsy to test for throat cancer at a Los Angeles hospital earlier this week, the former Dallas Cowboys player wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

According to the post, Irvin spent Sunday and Monday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after suffering from issues with his voice for nearly two months. Irvin said he lost his voice after he cheered on the Cowboys during their 13–10 win over the Saints on Nov. 29 and that doctors advised him to schedule a throat biopsy.

"I would not usually do this but this I need to share," Irvin wrote. "Growing up in the ghetto of Ft Lauderdale the one thing you have to conquer to get out is FEAR. I did! As a football player the no fear gift served me well as a blessing and an asset on the field but sometimes off the field it’s been a curse and a liability."

Irvin added that his father died of throat cancer at 51 years old.

"This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement," Irvin wrote. "I AM TERRIFIED!! My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance."

The Cowboys selected Irvin with the 11th overall pick in the 1988 draft. He played 12 seasons with Dallas and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.