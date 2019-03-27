Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Allowing Cellphone Breaks During Team Meetings

Kliff Kingsbury allowing phone breaks at Cardinals team meetings so players can "get that social media fix."

By Scooby Axson
March 27, 2019

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he will allow cellphone breaks during team meetings to help players stay focused and to also get their "social media fix."

"You start to see kind of hands twitching and legs shaking, and you know they need to get that social media fix, so we'll let them hop over there and then get back in the meeting and refocus," Kingsbury said, via ESPN.com.

Kingsbury said he used the tactic during his time at Texas Tech, where he spent six seasons before being fired and getting the Arizona job.

"I think coming from the college ranks to obviously, those young men, it's got to be quick hitters, 20 minutes at a time, give them a break and get them back in," KIngsbury said. "We want to make sure that when we have them, they're focused, and they're locked in, and we're maximizing their time.

So if we've got to split it up or have shorter meetings, that's what we do."

The Cardinals, who have missed the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, have the No. 1 overall pick in next month's draft.

