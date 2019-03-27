Eli Manning on Dealing With Eagles Fans in Philadelphia: 'It's a Different Culture'

Eli Manning is not going to like his next reception in Philadelphia.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 27, 2019

Be proud, Eagles fans, you're at the top of Eli Manning's list.

At an NYIT Center for Sports Medicine/Head Injury Association panel discussion moderated by Max Gomez, Manning talked about which NFL road venue was his least favorite to play at.

And the answer may not surprise you. It's Philadelphia.

But what makes Philly such a daunting place to play for a two-time Super Bowl MVP? Is it the noise? Is it the types of comments they yell? Do they throw snowballs at him as if he was Santa Claus and it's 1968 all over again?

"You go there, and that 9-year-old kid is giving you the double finger," Manning said, according to Neil Best of Newsday. "Not a thumbs-up. Not, 'We're No. 1.' And he said something about my mom; I had to Google what it was. It's just different. It's a different culture."

That's right. It's the kids that help throw Eli off his game at Lincoln Financial Field.

But it's been 15 years that Manning has taken at least one trip to Philadelphia each season. Is this something that changed over time? Has it always been this way? Did it get better or worse as he got deeper into his career?

"Now I see him and he's got his 9-year-old kid with him," Manning said. "Same deal. It runs in the families down there."

So it's generational.

Manning also mentioned during the panel that the hardest hit he took in his career came in his first ever game. It was in Philadelphia, of course, and the man responsible was defensive end Jerome McDougle.

"It was my welcome-to-the-NFL play," he said. "Fifteen seasons later I have not taken a bigger hit. That's a good thing. I do not know if I could take that hit now."

Add in the fact that Manning is 10-20 for his career against the Eagles in the regular season and 0-2 against them in the playoffs, it seems like Philadelphia really has his number.

Yeah, he alone has won twice as many Super Bowls as the entire franchise, but that's inconsequential to this conversation.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message