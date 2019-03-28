Greg Schiano Announces He Is Stepping Down as Patriots' Defensive Coordinator

Schiano was announced as the team's new defensive coordinator in February.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 28, 2019

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Greg Schiano is stepping down from his role with the team, he said in a statement on Thursday.

"I have informed Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick that I am stepping down from my position at the Patriots," Schiano said. "This is not the result of any one event, but rather a realization that I need to spend more time on my faith and family. I don’t want to look back years from now and wish I had done things differently. Therefore, I am taking time away from the game to recalibrate my priorities."

Schiano, 52, was announced as the team's new defensive coordinator in February after Brian Flores left the team for the head coaching position with the Miami Dolphins. 

"I respect Coach Schiano greatly and appreciate his contributions to our staff and team," Belichick said in a statement. "He is a friend who we support completely."

Schiano previously served as the Buccaneers' head coach from 2012 to 2013, tallying an 11–21 record over his two seasons with the team. He was a former head coach at Rutgers from 2001-2011 and was most recently the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message