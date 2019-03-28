New England Patriots defensive coordinator Greg Schiano is stepping down from his role with the team, he said in a statement on Thursday.

"I have informed Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick that I am stepping down from my position at the Patriots," Schiano said. "This is not the result of any one event, but rather a realization that I need to spend more time on my faith and family. I don’t want to look back years from now and wish I had done things differently. Therefore, I am taking time away from the game to recalibrate my priorities."

Schiano, 52, was announced as the team's new defensive coordinator in February after Brian Flores left the team for the head coaching position with the Miami Dolphins.

"I respect Coach Schiano greatly and appreciate his contributions to our staff and team," Belichick said in a statement. "He is a friend who we support completely."

Schiano previously served as the Buccaneers' head coach from 2012 to 2013, tallying an 11–21 record over his two seasons with the team. He was a former head coach at Rutgers from 2001-2011 and was most recently the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.