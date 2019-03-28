The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired running back Jordan Howard from the Chicago Bears, the team announced on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears will receive a sixth-round 2020 draft pick that could become a fifth-round pick in the exchange.

Howard, 24, rushed for 935 yards and nine touchdowns with the Bears last season. The 6'0", 224-pound running back has gained 3,370 rushing yards on 778 carries (4.3 yards per carry) in 47 games over his first three NFL seasons. He also has 72 receptions for 568 yards and 25 total touchdowns (24 rushing). He is third in the NFL in rushing since he entered the league.

Howard set a franchise rookie record by rushing for 1,313 yards in 2016. Howard also ranks seventh on the Bears' all-time rushing list and reached 2,000 career rushing yards in just 24 games, faster than Hall of Famers Gale Sayers and Walter Payton.

Howard was selected with the No. 150 pick in the 2016 draft out of Indiana.