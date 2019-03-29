Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk won't be letting the Texans don Oilers throwback jerseys anytime soon.

While both J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins have recently expressed interest in wearing the throwbacks, Adams Strunk shot down any possibility of that happening during an interview with Paul Kuharsky of paulkurharsky.com.

"​Very interesting, except the Oilers don't have anything to do with the Texans," Adams Strunk said. "So that's a hard no."

Adams Strunk added that the Titans themselves may end up wearing the throwback jerseys.

"I think that would be something I would take to the fans," Adams Strunk said. "If they were on board and excited. So many people love those uniforms. Maybe we'll put a survey out there and sometime if they loved it and wanted it to happen, I'm sure we could make it happen."

Watt told Kuharsky on Thursday that he understood the Titans’ position but is disappointed nonetheless.

“People think I don’t understand that we have no rights whatsoever to the Oilers’ history or uniforms,” Watt said. “I understand it completely. It doesn’t mean I can’t still enjoy those uniforms and wish we did have the rights.”

The Oilers moved to Tennessee in 1997, taking the rights to the uniforms, logo and record books with them. The team played in Houston from 1960 to 1996.