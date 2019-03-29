Former Lions, Packers Guard T.J. Lang Announces Retirement

Lang played in the NFL for ten seasons with the Packers and the Lions.

By Jenna West
March 29, 2019

Former Lions and Packers veteran guard T.J. Lang announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Friday.

Lang made the announcement on Twitter and thanked both organizations for giving him the opportunity to play.

"Thank you Green Bay Packers for taking a chance on a 21 year old kid and giving me the opportunity and patience to grow into a man and reach my full potential as a football player," Lang said. "Thank you Detroit Lions for granting me a chance to finish my career in the place that I call home.

"It would've been impossible to play this game for 10 years without great teammates, coaches, trainers, strength staff, doctors, agents, fans, family and friends," he added. "I thank each and every one of you for the unwavering support over the years."

Lang, 31, played in the NFL for 10 seasons after being selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2009 draft out of Eastern Michigan. He spent eight seasons with the Packers and was on the franchise's Super Bowl championship team in 2010. He also earned two Pro Bowl nods in 2016 and 2017.

Lang played in Detroit for his final two seasons but struggled to stay healthy. He suffered two concussions in 2018, the sixth during his career, and ended the season on injured reserve with a neck problem. The Lions released Lang earlier this month.

