Free-agent running back C.J. Anderson signed a one-year contract with the Lions on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Anderson started 2018 with the Panthers, but tallied just 24 carries through his first nine games. The Cal product became a focal point of the Rams' backfield late in the season, rushing for 299 yards in the final two games of the regular season. Anderson ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' run to Super Bowl LIII.

Anderson spent five seasons in Denver to start his career. He rushed for 1,007 yards in 2017, with 3,051 career rushing yards with the Broncos. Anderson won Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.

The Lions finished last in the NFC North in 2018 at 6–10. They have not won a playoff game since 1991. Detroit finished No. 23 in the NFL in rushing in 2018.