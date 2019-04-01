Browns running back Duke Johnson requested a trade from the Browns on Monday, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Johnson reportedly skipped the Browns' voluntary offseason program on Monday, joining defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who was traded to Kansas City on Monday afternoon.

Cleveland signed former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt on Feb. 11. Hunt will be suspended for the first eight games of the 2018 season. Hunt will join Georgia product Nick Chubb in Cleveland's backfield, with Chubb rushing for 996 yards in his rookie season.

The Jets, Texans and Eagles have been "interested" in trading for Johnson, per Cabot.

Johnson was drafted by Cleveland in the third round of the 2015 draft. He's registered 1,286 rushing yards and 2,170 receiving yards in four seasons, reaching the end zone 13 times.

The Browns have been active this offseason, most notably acquiring Odell Beckham from the Giants on March 12. Cleveland is favored to win the AFC North in 2019.