Report: Browns Running Back Duke Johnson Requests Trade

Johnson was one of two Browns to skip the team's voluntary offseason program on Monday. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 01, 2019

Browns running back Duke Johnson requested a trade from the Browns on Monday, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot

Johnson reportedly skipped the Browns' voluntary offseason program on Monday, joining defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who was traded to Kansas City on Monday afternoon. 

Cleveland signed former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt on Feb. 11. Hunt will be suspended for the first eight games of the 2018 season. Hunt will join Georgia product Nick Chubb in Cleveland's backfield, with Chubb rushing for 996 yards in his rookie season. 

The Jets, Texans and Eagles have been "interested" in trading for Johnson, per Cabot. 

Johnson was drafted by Cleveland in the third round of the 2015 draft. He's registered 1,286 rushing yards and 2,170 receiving yards in four seasons, reaching the end zone 13 times. 

The Browns have been active this offseason, most notably acquiring Odell Beckham from the Giants on March 12. Cleveland is favored to win the AFC North in 2019. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message