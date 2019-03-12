Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland Browns for Jabrill Peppers, Draft Picks

Beckham spent the first five seasons with the Giants, earning three Pro Bowl nods.

By Kaelen Jones
March 12, 2019

The Giants have reportedly traded star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the trade.

The Giants will receive a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick this year and safety Jabrill Peppers, according to ESPN.

Beckham spent the first five seasons of his career with New York, who selected the wideout with 12th pick of the 2014 NFL draft. He caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns through 59 games during his Giants tenure.

Last season, Beckham appeared in 12 games, recording 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He missed the final four games of the regular season due to a quadriceps injury.

Beckham, 26, signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension with New York ahead of the 2018 season. In 2017, he had appeared in just four games after suffering an ankle fracture that necessitated season-ending surgery. 

Beckham is scheduled to make $16.75 million in base salary in 2019, according to Spotrac.

During the 2018 campaign, Beckham publicly vocalized his frustrations with the Giants offense during an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson. When asked if quarterback Eli Manning was the problem with New York's offensive struggles, he said he wasn't sure.

In February, after the Giants finished 5–11, Beckham posted a cryptic emoji message on Twitter after it was predicted that he could be dealt during the offseason. The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported that the Giants were including Beckham's name during trade discussions as the free-agency period began.

According to SuperBook USA, the Browns' chances to win the Super Bowl moved from 30/1 to 14/1 following the trade. The team's odds to win the AFC Championship also went up from 10/1 to 7/1.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message