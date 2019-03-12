The Giants have reportedly traded star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the trade.

The Giants will receive a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick this year and safety Jabrill Peppers, according to ESPN.

Beckham spent the first five seasons of his career with New York, who selected the wideout with 12th pick of the 2014 NFL draft. He caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns through 59 games during his Giants tenure.

Last season, Beckham appeared in 12 games, recording 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He missed the final four games of the regular season due to a quadriceps injury.

Beckham, 26, signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension with New York ahead of the 2018 season. In 2017, he had appeared in just four games after suffering an ankle fracture that necessitated season-ending surgery.

Beckham is scheduled to make $16.75 million in base salary in 2019, according to Spotrac.

During the 2018 campaign, Beckham publicly vocalized his frustrations with the Giants offense during an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson. When asked if quarterback Eli Manning was the problem with New York's offensive struggles, he said he wasn't sure.

In February, after the Giants finished 5–11, Beckham posted a cryptic emoji message on Twitter after it was predicted that he could be dealt during the offseason. The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported that the Giants were including Beckham's name during trade discussions as the free-agency period began.

According to SuperBook USA, the Browns' chances to win the Super Bowl moved from 30/1 to 14/1 following the trade. The team's odds to win the AFC Championship also went up from 10/1 to 7/1.