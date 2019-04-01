Tom Brady is hoping he hasn't seen the last of Rob Gronkowski on the football field.

After the NFL shared an Instagram photo featuring the list of players who have caught the most touchdown passes from Brady, the 41-year-old signal caller made his way into the comment section on Sunday.

"I hope 78 isn't the final number [sic]," Brady wrote, referring to Gronkowski's list-leading number of catches.

Tom Brady is playing with all of us... or does he know? pic.twitter.com/DKP58Igrou — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 1, 2019

Gronkowski, 29, announced his retirement via Instagram last week after mulling his retirement throughout the offseason. Just one day after the decision was made public, Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus said it "wouldn't shock me if he has a change of heart."

"This is just me talking. This isn't Rob. And I don't want to create any unnecessary expectations. Rob is a very unique personality," Rosenhaus said. "If the team was struggling or they needed him at some point next year, and let's just say hypothetically Tom Brady gave him a call and said 'Rob, I need you,' I wouldn't be shocked if he came back to play a few games.”

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time all-pro and three-time Super Bowl champion, Gronkowski has the third-most touchdowns of any tight end, finding the end zone 79 times in 115 games. Gronkowski ended 2018 12th among all active players in receiving yards.

Gronkowski has 81 receptions and 12 touchdowns in 16 career playoff games. He tallied six receptions for 87 yards in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.