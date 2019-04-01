Tom Brady Hopes Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski Ends Retirement

Brady left a hopeful comment on an Instagram post on Sunday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 01, 2019

Tom Brady is hoping he hasn't seen the last of Rob Gronkowski on the football field.

After the NFL shared an Instagram photo featuring the list of players who have caught the most touchdown passes from Brady, the 41-year-old signal caller made his way into the comment section on Sunday.

"I hope 78 isn't the final number [sic]," Brady wrote, referring to Gronkowski's list-leading number of catches.

Gronkowski, 29, announced his retirement via Instagram last week after mulling his retirement throughout the offseason. Just one day after the decision was made public, Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus said it "wouldn't shock me if he has a change of heart."

"This is just me talking. This isn't Rob. And I don't want to create any unnecessary expectations. Rob is a very unique personality," Rosenhaus said. "If the team was struggling or they needed him at some point next year, and let's just say hypothetically Tom Brady gave him a call and said 'Rob, I need you,' I wouldn't be shocked if he came back to play a few games.”

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time all-pro and three-time Super Bowl champion, Gronkowski has the third-most touchdowns of any tight end, finding the end zone 79 times in 115 games. Gronkowski ended 2018 12th among all active players in receiving yards.

Gronkowski has 81 receptions and 12 touchdowns in 16 career playoff games. He tallied six receptions for 87 yards in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message