Report: Patriots, DE Michael Bennett Agree to Reworked Two-Year, $16.75 Million Deal

New England acquired Bennett from the Eagles this offseason.

By Emily Caron
April 02, 2019

The Patriots and newly acquired defensive end Michael Bennett have reportedly agreed to a reworked two-year deal with a base value of $16.75 million, ESPN's Field Yates reports. Bennett's deal also includes a $4 million signing bonus and creates $700,000 in cap space for the team in 2019.

New England acquired Bennett from Philadelphia in a trade on March 8.

Bennett was set to make $7.2 million in 2019 on his previous deal.

Bennett, 33, spent the 2018 season with the Eagles after the team acquired him in a trade with the Seahawks for wide receiver Marcus Johnson. He started the season playing backup before earning a starting job after Derek Barnett underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. Bennett is not guaranteed a starting role in 2019 ahead of Barnett and fellow defensive end Brandon Graham, who recently signed a three-year, $40 million extension with the Eagles in February.

The three-time Pro Bowler finished last season with nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 56 quarterback hurries.

Bennett's brother, Martellus, spent 10 seasons in the NFL, the most recent of which were with the Patriots. Martellus has reportedly considered coming out of retirement to join Michael in New England.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message