The Patriots and newly acquired defensive end Michael Bennett have reportedly agreed to a reworked two-year deal with a base value of $16.75 million, ESPN's Field Yates reports. Bennett's deal also includes a $4 million signing bonus and creates $700,000 in cap space for the team in 2019.

New England acquired Bennett from Philadelphia in a trade on March 8.

Bennett was set to make $7.2 million in 2019 on his previous deal.

Bennett, 33, spent the 2018 season with the Eagles after the team acquired him in a trade with the Seahawks for wide receiver Marcus Johnson. He started the season playing backup before earning a starting job after Derek Barnett underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. Bennett is not guaranteed a starting role in 2019 ahead of Barnett and fellow defensive end Brandon Graham, who recently signed a three-year, $40 million extension with the Eagles in February.

The three-time Pro Bowler finished last season with nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 56 quarterback hurries.

Bennett's brother, Martellus, spent 10 seasons in the NFL, the most recent of which were with the Patriots. Martellus has reportedly considered coming out of retirement to join Michael in New England.