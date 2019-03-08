The Eagles have discussed trading defensive end Michael Bennett this offseason, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Inquirer reports that the franchise has talked about trade possibilities with other NFL teams, adding that Bennett will be released if Philadelphia fails to make a deal.

Bennett, 33, is set to make $7.2 million in 2019 but told NFL Network on Friday that he's actually looking for a raise.

"You’re always caught off guard when your name’s brought up on the trade block or being traded, but you understand people want to acquire your services," he said. "I think we’re in a tough situation as far as the salary cap, and I’m not willing to take a pay cut. I actually want a pay raise at this point. Whatever happens, just to know whatever team I go to, I want to get paid more than I’m getting paid right now."

"We're in a tough situation as far as the salary cap and I'm not willing to take a pay cut. I actually want a pay raise."@mosesbread72 on his situation with the @Eagles. pic.twitter.com/i3BkmJigA9 — GMFB (@gmfb) March 8, 2019

Bennett played for the Eagles in 2018 after the team acquired him in a trade with the Seahawks for wide receiver Marcus Johnson. The three-time Pro Bowler started the season playing backup before earning a starting job after Derek Barnett underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. Bennett is not guaranteed a starting role in 2019 ahead of Barnett and fellow defensive end Brandon Graham, who recently signed a three-year, $40 million extension with the Eagles this month.

Bennett finished last season with nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 56 quarterback hurries.

The Eagles already made big moves this offseason, announcing that they will not franchise tag QB Nick Foles but allow him to become a free agent.