Robert Kraft's legal team has filed an expanded motion to suppress video footage, claiming that the hidden video cameras installed after investigators used a "fake bomb threat" to get inside the spa violated constitutional privacy protections.

According to a court filing made public on Wednesday and obtained by the Boston Globe, Kraft's attorneys said that Jupiter Police Department officers "caused a phony 'suspicious package' warning to be issued for the Spa in order to force an evacuation so the JPD could install hidden cameras inside several of its private massage rooms, as well as the Spa's lobby." The bomb threat was first reported by the New York Times on Feb. 22.

Kraft's lawyers argued that the tactic is "constitutionally problematic" and that police obtained the warrant to install the cameras using "allusions to human trafficking."

Kraft, 77, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution stemming from visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa & Massage in Jupiter, Fla. Authorities said they have Kraft on tape at the spa from the morning of and day before January's AFC Championship Game. A spokesperson for Kraft denied his participation in the alleged incident, and Kraft has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Kraft made his first public statement on the incident on March 23.

"In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks," Kraft's statement read. "To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks. I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard."

Through his representatives, Kraft has pleaded not guilty, denied engaging in illegal activity and demanded a jury trial.

A judge will appear at a hearing on April 9 to schedule the rest of the proceedings.