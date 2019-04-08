Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is set to have surgery on his injured shoulder on Wednesday, reports The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Lawrence has played each of the last two seasons with a torn labrum and wanted to make sure they he secured a long-term deal before having surgery.

According to the report, Dallas wanted Lawrence to have the shoulder surgery, which will be performed by the Cowboys team doctor, and became a point in negotiations for a new contract.

Last month, the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Lawrence for the second straight year, but Lawrence had no intention of signing it.

Both sides had until July 15 to come to terms on a new deal and Lawrence eventually signed a five-year, $105 million deal with $25 million due at signing and a total of $65 million in guarantees.

The 26-year-old Lawrence had 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception last season for Dallas, earning Pro Bowl honors.