Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence To Have Surgery on Injured Shoulder

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to have surgery on torn labrum.

By Scooby Axson
April 08, 2019

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is set to have surgery on his injured shoulder on Wednesday, reports The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Lawrence has played each of the last two seasons with a torn labrum and wanted to make sure they he secured a long-term deal before having surgery.

According to the report, Dallas wanted Lawrence to have the shoulder surgery, which will be performed by the Cowboys team doctor, and became a point in negotiations for a new contract.

Last month, the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Lawrence for the second straight year, but Lawrence had no intention of signing it.

Both sides had until July 15 to come to terms on a new deal and Lawrence eventually signed a five-year, $105 million deal with $25 million due at signing and a total of $65 million in guarantees.

The 26-year-old Lawrence had 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception last season for Dallas, earning Pro Bowl honors.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message