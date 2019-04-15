Star quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly does not intend to sign a contract extension with the Seahawks if the two sides cannot reach an agreement prior to Wilson's self-imposed deadline of midnight Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, discussions over a new deal are ongoing in an effort to reach a deal prior to the deadline.

Wilson, 30, is entering the final year of a four-year, $87.6 million deal he signed in July 2015. It was reported earlier this offseason that Wilson gave the Seahawks a deadline of April 15, the first day Seattle's offseason program began, to complete negotiations for a new contract.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Wilson's camp gave the Seahawks the deadline at the end of January in Atlanta during the week of Super Bowl LIII. Breer reported that Wilson decided on a deadline because he didn't want contract discussions to become a distraction during the team's offseason program, and his camp didn't believe the QB market would shift in 2019.

Wilson is scheduled to be the 12th-highest-paid quarterback under his current deal. Franchise-tagging Wilson next season could cost Seattle $30.343 million.

Wilson is coming off his fifth Pro Bowl campaign through seven seasons. The Seahawks drafted him in the third round of the 2012 draft. Wilson has guided them to the playoffs six times, including two Super Bowl appearances and one title.