With seven kids–all of whom have birthday's during the NFL offseason, it's hard to stay in shape. That's Ryan Fitzpatrick's logic, anyways.

The Dolphins quarterback said he was in "peak offseason form" when asked about the weight he's put on, blaming the extra pounds on the multiple birthday parties he's attended in the last few months.

"The thing with me is I have seven kids," Fitzpatrick explained. "In January we have three birthdays. So we've got the family birthday party which includes cake, we've got the friends birthday party which includes cake, so that's six times in January. We've got three birthdays in March–March 1, March 6, March 11–which again, that's a tough stretch. So that's six in 10 or 11 days. Then we've got an April birthday, so it doesn't slow down. But now that the birthdays are behind me, I think I'm going to try and go from peak offseason form to peak in-season form."

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick address the offseason weight he’s put on and blames it on Birthday cake. Seriously! pic.twitter.com/ALp5D5y8VC — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 16, 2019

The 36-year-old seems to have embraced the dad bod–at least during the offseason. We can't imagine there's too much time for working out, either, in between all those celebrations. Luckily for Fitzpatrick, he's got some time between April and when preseason play begins in August to get rid of all that extra cake.