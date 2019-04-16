Ryan Fitzpatrick Blames Birthday Cake for the Offseason Weight He’s Put On

All of Fitzpatrick's seven kids have birthdays during the NFL offseason. It's no wonder he put on a few pounds.

By Emily Caron
April 16, 2019

With seven kids–all of whom have birthday's during the NFL offseason, it's hard to stay in shape. That's Ryan Fitzpatrick's logic, anyways. 

The Dolphins quarterback said he was in "peak offseason form" when asked about the weight he's put on, blaming the extra pounds on the multiple birthday parties he's attended in the last few months.

"The thing with me is I have seven kids," Fitzpatrick explained. "In January we have three birthdays. So we've got the family birthday party which includes cake, we've got the friends birthday party which includes cake, so that's six times in January. We've got three birthdays in March–March 1, March 6, March 11–which again, that's a tough stretch. So that's six in 10 or 11 days. Then we've got an April birthday, so it doesn't slow down. But now that the birthdays are behind me, I think I'm going to try and go from peak offseason form to peak in-season form."

The 36-year-old seems to have embraced the dad bod–at least during the offseason. We can't imagine there's too much time for working out, either, in between all those celebrations. Luckily for Fitzpatrick, he's got some time between April and when preseason play begins in August to get rid of all that extra cake.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message