Rob Gronkowski left quite the parting gift for the Patriots following his retirement.

The former All-Pro tight end played a crucial role in helping New England capture its sixth Super Bowl title this past season, and his mark will be left not only in the record books, but on the Lombardi Trophy itself.

Gronkowski left a dent in the trophy when he used it as a baseball bat as the Patriots took batting practice ahead of being recognized at Fenway Park for their latest championship.

.@RobGronkowski left a mark on this organization.



And on the sixth Lombardi. pic.twitter.com/t5IVTyCXcA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 17, 2019

Brutal.

But hey: At least Gronkowski can't be punished or reprimanded (...I assume) for causing damage to the trophy. Considering his contribution to the Super Bowl run, and the others before it, perhaps the Patriots would be willing to overlook Gronkowski's latest antic. They won't be forgetting it anytime soon, though.