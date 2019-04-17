Giants running back Saquon Barkley defended Eli Manning on Wednesday and said New York's last-pace finish in the NFC East is "not [Manning's] fault," in an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.

"Yeah it bothers me, not gonna lie," Barkley said when asked about criticism of the two-time Super Bowl MVP. "It's not his fault. He's not the reason we went 5–11. We lost seven or eight games by seven points or less, as a team. We love to put the blame on one person, but in football, it takes 11 men."

Barkley certainly did his part as New York attempted to climb out of the division cellar. He led all players with 2,028 yards from scrimmage in 2018, finding the end zone 15 times en route to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Barkley became the third rookie in NFL history with over 2,000 scrimmage yards last season, joining Eric Dickerson in 1983 and Edgerrin James in 1999.

Manning threw for 4,299 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019. His 11 interceptions was his fewest since 2008, and his 66% completion percentage was a career high.

New York has finished under .500 in five of the last six seasons. It has not won a playoff game since 2011. The Giants have the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.