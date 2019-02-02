Giants RB Saquon Barkley Wins AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Barkley is the third rookie running back to tally 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

By Michael Shapiro
February 02, 2019

Giants running back Saquon Barkley won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award on Saturday. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield finished in second place, five votes behind Barkley. 

Barkley became the third rookie in NFL history to tally 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2018. He ended the year with 1,307 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns along with 91 receptions for 721 yards. Barkley totaled a league-best 2,028 yards from scrimmage as well as 15 touchdowns. 

The Penn State product also set the rookie record for receptions by a running back in 2018. Barkley's 91 surpassed Reggie Bush's 88 catches for the Saints in 2006. 

The Giants went 5–11 in 2018, finishing last in the NFC East for the second-straight season. New York will have the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft. 

