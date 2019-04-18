Former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher has been contacted by the XFL, but has not agreed to become the head coach of its Houston franchise or any other teams, he told Sports Illustrated's Charlotte Wilder.

Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Fisher was "in line" to accept a job coaching the XFL's Houston franchise.

Fisher, 61, coached in the NFL for 22 seasons. He last coached the Rams from 2012 to 2016. Prior to that, he coached the Oilers/Titans franchise from 1995 to 2010.

Fisher most recently consulted for the now-defunct Alliance of American Football. In an article written by Wilder in January, it was explained that Fisher didn't coach any of the teams in the league because he was holding out in hopes of returning to the NFL as a coach.